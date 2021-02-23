It's safe to say that most of the U.S. is ready for life to get back into the swing of things. There have been various cities operating with lax pandemic rules but for many others, mandates are still in place. Atlanta has been a hotbed for parties and events, but Killer Mike waited until the appropriate time before re-opening his barbershop in the city. He was reportedly preparing for his big day when he recently received a call that someone shot out the windows to the shop.



The Run The Jewels emcee shared a photo of his crew cleaning up the mess and included a lengthy caption about the foolishness that leads up to these incidents, as well as the real-world consequences that can alter the trajectory of one's entire life. The rapper revealed that he was in the studio in the wee hours of the morning when he received the call about the shooting.

"It was not a personal attack but it was black men who cud not shoot for sh*t shooting at one another," wrote Mike. "I am not upset as property can be replaced. I am sorry to my customers as this will continue pause the re launch of the OG SWAG Shop barber Shop & store. I wanna say to the brothers tho. Please consider what would have happened if one of y’all actually hit one another. The jail, the lawyer fees, the funeral cost and two black families loss. I’m glad y’all cud not hit the side of a barn with a shot gun cuz this am y’all all are alive."

He thanked his friends for quickly coming through to board up the window space, security for keeping people safe, and the police for looking out for his team while they cleaned up the area. "Being a biz owner connected to the community this one hurt as no body else’s (meaning non black) was affected and simply becuz of tempers and poor decisions our biz is being stifled."

The reopening will take a bit longer, but Killer Mike and his partners are dedicated to serving the community. Check out the photos and read through the caption in full below.