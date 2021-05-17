In recent years, Killer Mike has been steadily putting out quality music alongside his trusted creative collaborator El-P. Together, the rappers make up Run The Jewels -- easily one of hip-hop's most consistent duos, arguably ever. Yet prior to releasing their debut album in 2013, Killer Mike had amassed a respectable discography on the solo tip, boasting five studio albums to his name between the years of 2003 and 2012.

While Monster gets credit for starting Mike's journey and R.A.P Music is celebrated for uniting him with El-P for the first time, his fourth studio album Pl3dge tends to fly under the radar. Originally released ten years ago to this day, the album features guest appearances from T.I, Jeezy, Twista, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, and more. With El Producto yet to cross his path, production was largely handled by Smiff N Cash and Sweatbox Productions, as well as No I.D, The Beat Bullies, Tha Bizness, Raz, DJ Speedy, and Flying Lotus.

David A. Smith/Getty Images

After it was brought to his attention that Pl3dge was celebrating its ten-year anniversary, Killer Mike hit Instagram to share a few words about the milestone. "It’s been 10 yrs," he marvels. "Wow. #Happy420 more to come! Better every time too! Still growing! Still improving!"

In truth, Killer Mike's discography is one that probably deserves revisitation, and perhaps it's the perfect time to dive back into Pl3dge and spend a bit of time unpacking some of the ATL emcee's thoughts and preferred themes. Should you be among those who kept this project on steady rotation, be sure to hit the comments and share your own favorite tracks. Where do you think Pledge stands in Killer Mike's solo catalog?