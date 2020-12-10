mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Killah Priest & Jordan River Banks Team Up On "Third Eye In Technicolor"

Aron A.
December 09, 2020 21:32
Third Eye In Technicolor
Killah Priest, DillanPonders & Jordan River Banks

Killah Priest and Jordan River Banks come through with their new project.


Killah Priest has always been a highly revered MC and anyone coming from the vicinity of the Wu-Tang camp is likely prone to experiment every so often. This week, he unleashed his new project with Jordan River Banks titled, The Third Eye In Technicolor. Just as the title suggests, it's a heavily psychedelic influenced project that brings Killah Priest's vivid bars to a more electronic-influenced soundscape.  It's a 15 song project with Angelina Moore serving as the only guest feature on the project. 

Press play on the project below.

  1. Path Guidance (My Beginning
  2. Nag Champa Cones
  3. Ask The Answer
  4. Beautiful
  5. Crowned Disciplines ft. Angelina Moore
  6. Akkad
  7. Lotus Place
  8. Coffee and Sleeping Pills
  9. Red Mercury
  10. Saffron
  11. Summer Meeting With A Buddy 
  12. Towards The Summit
  13. Star Tide Floor Lamps
  14. The Virgin
  15. Superior Nature
