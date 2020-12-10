Killah Priest & Jordan River Banks Team Up On "Third Eye In Technicolor"

Killah Priest has always been a highly revered MC and anyone coming from the vicinity of the Wu-Tang camp is likely prone to experiment every so often. This week, he unleashed his new project with Jordan River Banks titled, The Third Eye In Technicolor. Just as the title suggests, it's a heavily psychedelic influenced project that brings Killah Priest's vivid bars to a more electronic-influenced soundscape. It's a 15 song project with Angelina Moore serving as the only guest feature on the project.

Press play on the project below.