We're not quite sure what this scandal is called—Chickengate, we're sure—but the food-flying argument that allegedly occurred between the former members of 3LW continues to be a hot topic of conversation. Currently, BET's show The Encore is in the thick of its first season where they placed several hitmaking R&B veterans in a house with the hopes of forming a mega-girl group. Kiely Williams from 3LW has been at odds with ex-groupmate Naturi Naughton for years, with the latter accusing Williams of throwing a plate of chicken in her face before kicking her out of a vehicle.

What really happened during this years-old fight will forever remain a mystery, but the altercation was brought up once again on The Encore. "I didn't throw chicken at anybody," Kiely said on the show. "The chicken was in my hand but if you call my mother a b*tch, I'm throwing whatever."



"My entire life has been turned into..." Kiely began to say before someone added, "A friend chicken meme." After the clip was shared on Twitter, Williams retweeted it with an additional message. "Throwing hands, and whatever is in them over my mother. She is a saint," the singer wrote. "If my phone was in my hand and not my dinner she would’ve gotten that. And none of you would’ve done any different. #betpresentstheencore."

We previously reported on Naughton sharing her side of the story during an interview, and Williams seemed to address those comments, as well. "I saw a clip of an interview a while ago with an ex-group member talking about 'profanities were exchanged' and I think the question is: what profanities were 'exchanged' before I popped off? Was it 'b*tch' and my mother in the same sentence?"

It is unknown if Naughton will respond to these latest gibes, but you can check out Williams's posts below.