OnlyFans now has more than 30 million users on their site, and many people of all backgrounds have been using the site in recent years to supplement their income. This is exactly what Crystal Jackson from Sacramento, California was doing when she wanted to spice up her 14-year marriage with husband Chris Jackson. Crystal went into early menopause and had trouble keeping their love life exciting, so she created an OnlyFans to switch things up. Not only did the site help her build confidence, but she also started making about $150,000 a month.

Crystal and Chris’ three sons attended Sacred Heart Parish School in Sacramento, where other parents were alerted about Crystal’s OnlyFans and decided to send photos to the principal. The school’s principal then decided that her boys would not be able to return to the Catholic school, and they would need to find somewhere else to go.

"Your apparent quest for high-profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students and is directly opposed to the policies laid out in our Parent/Student Handbook," said the principal in an email. "We therefore require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours."

Crystal asserted, however, that she was still the same parent everyone knew before. "I'm still the same Crystal I was, like, two years ago, a year ago when we had coffee before you knew this," she added. "Now you just are judging me."

The Jacksons are currently in pursuit of a new school for their sons.

