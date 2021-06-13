Kidd Kenn Is The "Problem Child" On His New Project

Chicago's Kidd Kenn has been energizing the game with boisterous production and animated flows. This week, the Chicago-born artist delivered his latest project, Problem Child. The five-track EP embodies all of is filled with obscure, upbeat production while Kenn's bouncy cadence and cut-throat flow take center stage. The project includes the previously released single, "Good Day" which was featured in Target x NY Pride ad.

In terms of guest appearances, Kidd Kenn does enlist some heavy-hitters, despite the project's short length. Rico Nasty assists on the project opener, "Moves." Dess Dior slides through with a cameo on "Gold Digger" and "Freestyle" includes a feature from Delli Boe.

Make sure you check out Kidd Kenn's new project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.