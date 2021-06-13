mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kidd Kenn Is The "Problem Child" On His New Project

Aron A.
June 13, 2021 13:24
99 Views
01
2
CoverCover

Kidd Kenn
Kidd Kenn

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kidd Kenn taps Dess Dior & Rico Nasty for "Problem Child."


Chicago's Kidd Kenn has been energizing the game with boisterous production and animated flows. This week, the Chicago-born artist delivered his latest project, Problem Child. The five-track EP embodies all of is filled with obscure, upbeat production while Kenn's bouncy cadence and cut-throat flow take center stage. The project includes the previously released single, "Good Day" which was featured in Target x NY Pride ad. 

In terms of guest appearances, Kidd Kenn does enlist some heavy-hitters, despite the project's short length. Rico Nasty assists on the project opener, "Moves." Dess Dior slides through with a cameo on "Gold Digger" and "Freestyle" includes a feature from Delli Boe.

Make sure you check out Kidd Kenn's new project below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kidd Kenn Is The "Problem Child" On His New Project
01
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject