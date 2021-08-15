Kidd Kenn Brings Infectious Energy To High-Flying New Single "Get Lit"

Kidd Kenn is an artist who has been catching on quite a bit as of late as he continues to deliver energetic bangers to his fans. This summer, Kenn has dropped songs like "Moves" all while delivering an EP called Problem Child which featured the likes of Rico Nasty and Dess Dior. With each new track, Kenn shows off some impressive improvement and in the future, he could very well become a candidate for the XXL list. With this in mind, one can only expect the hype to be palpable for his latest single "Get Lit."

On this track, Kenn raps over some loud and bouncy trap production, all while delivering those braggadocios lyrics that have made him so popular. It's a track that can be played in any party setting, and you can tell that's the vibe Kenn was going for. Listeners who are just getting into Kenn will be impressed by the flow, and day one fans will appreciate a new banger to add to their playlists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just made a stack I’m watching it grow

Up in the sky everybody so low

I keep me like 4 he sleep on floor

He don’t got no money I show him the door