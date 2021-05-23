mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kidd Kenn & Rico Nasty Team Up For Energetic & Braggadocios Single "Moves"

Alexander Cole
May 23, 2021 16:44
Kidd Kenn's new single "Moves" comes with a dope verse from Rico Nasty.


Chicago artist Kidd Kenn has been steadily making waves over the last couple of years and at such a young age, Kenn has already made a large impression on listeners. As one of the few queer rappers in hip-hop right now, Kidd Kenn has had to work extra hard to prove themselves. Regardless, Kenn has been able to grab the attention of some big artists, including Rico Nasty who is featured on Kenn's latest effort, "Moves."

This song is meant to be a teaser for Kenn's new EP Problem Child which will be dropping next month on June 11th. With OG Parker handling the production, we are met with a catchy instrumental all while Kidd Kenn flows effortlessly with some braggadocios bars. Rico Nasty fits in perfectly as the feature and her autotune sing-rapping makes for a delightful listen.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got the flavor, they never hate us (Uh-huh)
I make 'em wanna spend paper (Paper)
Sweeter then a now and later
They gon' bite me now and later

Kidd Kenn
