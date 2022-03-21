Florida rapper Kid Trunks, best known for his affiliation to Members Only through XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God, revealed that he was shot over the weekend. The 21-year-old artist is recovering, sharing photos of his shooting wounds on social media.

"Pray for me family," wrote Trunks on Instagram. "Almost died 2 times and it’s only been 3 months of 2022 smh first this cancer Sh*t and now this bullsh*t... put the guns down man this sh*t is real out here. also everyone please move accordingly & militant everywhere & anywhere you go be safe but most importantly stay dangerous! I love you all for keeping my spirits high thru these tuff time – love trunks."

At the beginning of the year, Trunks revealed that he was diagnosed with a form of cancer in his chest. He also tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital in January. Just two months later, he found himself back in the hospital, recovering from a shooting wound to the face. The rapper posted pictures of his injuries on Instagram in a since-deleted post, showing a gruesome gash under his chin.

He has received support from Billie Eilish, Young Thug, and Trippie Redd so far. All of them called him this morning to check on how he was doing. In the comments, others, including Noah Cyrus and Lil Tracy sent their well wishes, hoping for Trunks' speedy recovery.

Hopefully, this marks the beginning of a turn-around for Kid Trunks, who deserves to have positivity around him for the rest of the year. Send some love in the comments.

Check out the disturbing photos here.

