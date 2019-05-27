There has been a string of burglaries taking place in Los Angeles over the last few months and unfortunately, another artist has just fallen victim to a home invasion. As reported by TMZ though, this one could easily have been avoided.

Nobody wants to believe that their home would be targeted in a burglary attempt but the reality of the situation is that nobody is exempt from that type of crime. If you own a residential or commercial property, there's a chance somebody else will try to break into your spot. It's a harsh reality and hopefully, one that you never have to experience but recently, celebrities in Hollywood have been busy trying to figure out who's been breaking into their houses. Last week, Kid Ink fell victim to a robbery when he noticed that $200K worth of stuff was missing from his crib but apparently if he locked his doors this could all have been prevented.



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Sometimes, you forget to lock the backdoor after letting the dog back in from outside and that's okay. But before taking off on a trip, you should always double check to make sure the doors and windows are locked. When Kid Ink arrived at his house last week, he noticed that a bunch of luggage was placed in the backyard, which he had not put there. After heading inside, he found that tons of his property was missing, including jewelry, bags, and more. The burglars didn't have to think too hard about how to get into the place though because the backdoor was left completely unlocked. Because of that, there were no signs of forced entry.

The police are currently looking into the matter.