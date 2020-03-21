mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Ink Twists Up On "Keep It Rollin Pt 2"

Aron A.
March 21, 2020 16:29
1 View
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Keep It Rollin Pt 2
Kid Ink

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kid Ink keeps one twisted up on the sequel to "Keep It Rollin."


Kid Ink's signature blend of melody and rapping hasn't failed him yet. He's a favorite over here at HNHH and has been over the years so whenever he drops, it's damn-near certain that it's about to be some heat. This week, he's provided some feel good vibes for the smokers with his latest record, "Keep It Rollin Pt. 2." Canto and Litens concoct the hypnotizing production before Kid Ink glides in from space. Playing the lover boy and plug simultaneously, Ink weaves in and out of melodies with seduction and intoxicants. "Go on, take another hit and hold it," he sings on the record. "Let it out your mouth but do it slowly/ Girl, we never stop, so keep it rollin'."

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Ridin' in that rocket feelin' like the Jetsons
Topless, let your hair blow out another level, woah
Everytime I swerve, baby grab the cup
One hand on the wheel, one hand on her butt

Kid Ink
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kid Ink
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kid Ink Twists Up On "Keep It Rollin Pt 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject