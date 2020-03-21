Kid Ink Twists Up On "Keep It Rollin Pt 2"

Kid Ink's signature blend of melody and rapping hasn't failed him yet. He's a favorite over here at HNHH and has been over the years so whenever he drops, it's damn-near certain that it's about to be some heat. This week, he's provided some feel good vibes for the smokers with his latest record, "Keep It Rollin Pt. 2." Canto and Litens concoct the hypnotizing production before Kid Ink glides in from space. Playing the lover boy and plug simultaneously, Ink weaves in and out of melodies with seduction and intoxicants. "Go on, take another hit and hold it," he sings on the record. "Let it out your mouth but do it slowly/ Girl, we never stop, so keep it rollin'."

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ridin' in that rocket feelin' like the Jetsons

Topless, let your hair blow out another level, woah

Everytime I swerve, baby grab the cup

One hand on the wheel, one hand on her butt