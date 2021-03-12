mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Ink Turns On The "Red Light"

Mitch Findlay
March 12, 2021 12:20
2021 The Alumni
Kid Ink makes it look easy on his new single "Red Light," which drops ahead of his upcoming album "Alive."


Kid Ink should not be slept on under any circumstances, and the rapper has officially come through with a new single reminding his fans of exactly that. "Red Light," which arrives complete with some badass and appropriately red-tinted visuals, finds Kid Ink once again making the process look easy. 

As the early stages of the beat build, Kid Ink warms up with a melodic flow and a rapper's charisma, making sure to bring some substance to his bars while reflecting on his journey. "I been getting mine, read the story untold," he spits. "Can't be mad what you can't control / n***as gon' switch shit up with this quickness, this here risky business / don't get twisted, that bitch vicious." As the track progresses, Ink introduces a few new flows, catching a particularly bouncy pocket as the second verse hits. And with the rapper's upcoming Alive album on the way, it's safe to say that "Red Light" is only scratching the surface.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I been getting mine, read the story untold
Can't be mad what you can't control 
N***as gon' switch shit up with this quickness, this here risky business
Don't get twisted, that bitch vicious

