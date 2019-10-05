Kid Ink Returns With New Song "Randy Mo$$"

Kid Ink has been steady releasing new music over the past few weeks, and thankfully he doesn't look to be slowing down. After dropping off songs like “No Stones” with Casey Veggies and “Miami” recently, not forgetting his feature on “VVS Charm” with Rory Fresco either, the Alumni rapper decides to return to the scene this weekend and share another offering called “Randy Mo$$.”

Named after the hall of fame wide receiver, “Randy Moss” is a lyrical exercise for Kid Ink, who delivers a 3-minute freestyle, showcasing his bouncy flow and witty word play & analogies. “Got my ears to the street like Dumbo/ Is that your hoe, man I don't know/ She been mixin' it up like Gumbo/ Shit, Trippie, nigga, Dark Knight Dummo,” he raps referencing Trippie Redd. It’s unclear if these recent release are part of an upcoming project or just some loosies for the fans, but something tells me it’s the latter.

Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

On set, fire, fresh out the fryer

I can't deny, I'm a motherfuckin' rider

Made it from nothing, it made my attire

I don't get tired

Let me get higher

Life is so sweet like that pussy, papaya

That's all me, nigga, back off

Just run away

This ain't the day, for all of the play, play