Kid Ink Joins Rory Fresco On "Magic"

After serving as a supporting act for six weeks during Kid Ink's European tour run, newcomer Rory Fresco has recruited the west coast mainstay for a guest appearance on his latest "Magic" single.

Produced by AxisOfRealTalk & Shaq Gonzoe, the track lays the foundation for the duo's chemistry to shine through, pointing toward a hopeful future of more collaborations. "Magic" is the latest in a solid string of singles that have come from Rory this summer, a new campaign that follows up on his full-length True Story project, which arrived in April. All signs point toward a promising new talent and "Magic" is further testament. Get into the full track below.

Quotable Lyrics

They gon' doubt it, they gon' see about it

They just talk about it, they don't be about it

If it ain't about that cheese, please, just don't leave

Roll a eighth up of that OG, it's gon' lift me up