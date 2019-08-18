mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Ink Joins Rory Fresco On "Magic"

Milca P.
August 18, 2019 03:02
Magic
Rory Fresco Feat. Kid Ink

Rory & Ink link up.


After serving as a supporting act for six weeks during Kid Ink's European tour run, newcomer Rory Fresco has recruited the west coast mainstay for a guest appearance on his latest "Magic" single.

Produced by AxisOfRealTalk & Shaq Gonzoe, the track lays the foundation for the duo's chemistry to shine through, pointing toward a hopeful future of more collaborations. "Magic" is the latest in a solid string of singles that have come from Rory this summer, a new campaign that follows up on his full-length True Story project, which arrived in April. All signs point toward a promising new talent and "Magic" is further testament. Get into the full track below.

Quotable Lyrics

They gon' doubt it, they gon' see about it
They just talk about it, they don't be about it
If it ain't about that cheese, please, just don't leave
Roll a eighth up of that OG, it's gon' lift me up

Rory Fresco Kid Ink
