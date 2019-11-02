Kid Ink Flexes His Bank Account On "Rich"

There are artists who wait for specific album cycle rollouts before releasing new music, and then there's Kid Ink. The rapper makes sure to deliver quality sounds to fans on a regular basis, whether or not he has a full project in play. He promised fans that he'd do his best at dropping new music weekly, and for the most part, he's made good on his word.

This week's installment came by way of his new single "Rich," an almost two-minute track where he spits bars about his economic status. While some artists have a tendency to release music that sounds much like other tracks they've shared in the past, Kid Ink is able to drop a good mix of tunes without sounding repetitive. Check out "Rich" and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics

I put that sh*t on my life

I pay whatever the price

I got ways of holdin' it down

We makin' plays for bigger amounts