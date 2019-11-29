Kid Ink Drops Off A Smooth New Banger "Slide Up"

It's been a hell of a day for new music, with releases from Griselda, The Game, Fabolous, and many more. And that's only the tip of the iceberg, with plenty of new singles sliding through to pad the stats. One such drop comes courtesy of fan-favorite Kid Ink, who recently vowed an onslaught of new music on deck. Following singles like "Miami," Ink has once again delivered a warm-up track before his upcoming project, the mellow yet uptempo "Slide Up."

Strictly on his RnB tip, Ink aims this one directly at the ladies of the crowd, imploring those into yoga to apply their expertise in a practical setting; given he's based out of Los Angeles, it's likely the yoga crowd is bountiful at any given time. Flow-wise, Ink switches up the cadence, lowering it for the sensuality and raising it for the more mischevious lines. It's a specific vibe to be sure, but a vibe nonetheless. Check it out now, and keep your eye out for that new Kid Ink project set to arrive in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

Been doing yoga, baby now you gotta prove it

Just let your back bend, show me how you do it

You got that drip, girl I'm swimming in your fluid

You hear that slap and I ain't talking 'bout the music