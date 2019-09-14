Kid Ink Details His Vacation On His Single "Miami"

He promised that he would be sharing new music regularly, and Kid Ink is making good on his word. He recently tweeted, "I'm back to having fun with the music again...gonna keep dropping every week for a while to get that feeling back. When I drop I hope you rock with it... but if not, its all good just skip it and wait for the next one... there will be more to come."

We're glad to hear that creating music is something that Ink is back to enjoying because he's been dropping some bangers lately. Last week's installment was titled "No Stones" and featured Casey Veggies, and this time the rapper-singer has delivered "Miami." On the latest, Ink talks about how he likes to kick back when he makes his way down to one of Florida's hottest cities. It has a smooth, mellow vibe, so give this one a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Catch me speedin' into the city like I'm runnin' late (Runnin' late)

If they put me over, tell' em don't spray

Tryna make a place been slowly (Slowly)

Fell in love with money, that's my soul mate

Talkin' through the melee

M-I-A on vay-cay

Drink so much be AA