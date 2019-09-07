Kid Ink Connects With Casey Veggies To Deliver "No Stones"

If you got it, flaunt it. Kid Ink has linked up with Casey Veggies to deliver their flex single, "No Stones." The track is about enjoying all things luxury-related as they spend money of themselves and the special ladies in their lives. Kid Ink shared on social media that his approach to making music is shifting, so he's thankful that his fans have remained supportive throughout his career.

"Glad ya'll enjoying the new release make sure you do this 💪 when you sing along to the hook it makes it hit harder," he said. "I'm back to having fun with the music again... gonna keep dropping every week for a while to get that feeling back. When I drop I hope you rock with it... but if not, its all good just skip it and wait for the next one... there will be more to come. hopefully something for everybody." Take a listen to "No Stones" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Took my baby shoppin'

I might do a little, too

Gave her a stack of hundreds

I said, 'Do what you do'

Started from the bottom

Now she grew, grew, grew