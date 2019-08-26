mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Ink Checks In With "Champion" Single

Milca P.
August 25, 2019 20:45
Champion
Kid Ink

Kid Ink returns.


Spending the bulk of his 2019 year on the road, Kid Ink has exited the tour life and is back in the booth blessing ears with his latest "Champion" track.

Ink details his return to the booth as a moment in which he is "Just having fun with the music again... not tryna make a hit with every song no more." All signs point toward a welcome influx in new Ink tracks and if "Champion" is any indication, the relief of pressure is just what the doctor ordered for fans looking to catch Ink in his bag.

Get into the West Coast native's latest offering down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, I got a plan hit 'em with the switcher
Need my name at the top when you pour the list up
Everyday I treat the game like it's just a pick up
Treat a hundred for the club like it's just a pick up
Follow my pride and I did it all without a hiccup

Kid Ink Songs Music
