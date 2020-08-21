Kid Ink Caps Off The Summer With New Music In The Form Of "45"

Many fans of West Coast rapper Kid Ink have been anticipating his return to music for a minute now, and now it looks like the drought may finally be over thanks to the release of a new single titled "45."



Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Following a handful of features and loosies released over the past year, Kid Ink drops another one that speaks on his never-ending grind in the rap game. Whether or not this is attached to a full project has yet to be determined, but it's still dope in general to hear new material from the L.A.-bred homie.

Give a listen to "45" by Kid Ink below:

Quotable Lyrics:

I know ain't nothin' for free

Hundreds on me 'cause that's just where they belong

I put a couple of G's up on they feet 'cause it's just where they belong

I told them girls they can leave back to the street 'cause it's just where they belong

Know what we need? Trophy and ring - baby, I'm bringing it home

I put that shit on the front line, watchin' me ballin' from court side

Now that we been up the whole night, dreamin' about it my whole life

Bitch I'm on for no reason, watch how I smoke 'em then re-up

Why they act like they don't see us now that we takin' the season?

