Kid Ink Caps Off The Summer With New Music In The Form Of "45"

Keenan Higgins
August 21, 2020 16:18
Following an extended break from the rap game, Kid Ink teases new music to end summer 2020 with on a new single titled "45."


Many fans of West Coast rapper Kid Ink have been anticipating his return to music for a minute now, and now it looks like the drought may finally be over thanks to the release of a new single titled "45."

Kid Ink 45 new music
Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Following a handful of features and loosies released over the past year, Kid Ink drops another one that speaks on his never-ending grind in the rap game. Whether or not this is attached to a full project has yet to be determined, but it's still dope in general to hear new material from the L.A.-bred homie.

Give a listen to "45" by Kid Ink below:

Quotable Lyrics:

I know ain't nothin' for free
Hundreds on me 'cause that's just where they belong
I put a couple of G's up on they feet 'cause it's just where they belong
I told them girls they can leave back to the street 'cause it's just where they belong
Know what we need? Trophy and ring - baby, I'm bringing it home
I put that shit on the front line, watchin' me ballin' from court side
Now that we been up the whole night, dreamin' about it my whole life
Bitch I'm on for no reason, watch how I smoke 'em then re-up
Why they act like they don't see us now that we takin' the season?

