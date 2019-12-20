Kid Ink Asks The Important Questions With "FCUKIZYOUDOIN"

Kid Ink's late-game prolific spree continues with yet another new single, following last month's R&B jam "Slide Up." Today, the Kid has come through with a different vibe, this one coming courtesy of DZL & Akeel. The playful and dexterous "FCUKIZYOUDOIN" finds Kid Ink flexing his flow, a reminder that he can get down beyond the love song tip. Anchored by a recurring refrain of "fuck is you doin," Ink raps in a circular fashion, lining up several mini-verses and scattering them throughout.

"Help put this shit on the map, you just been setting it back," he taunts. Though the unique structure does inhibit him from truly going off, there's enough room for Ink to whip up a few dope flow schemes. When he gets going and his braggadocio peaks, it's impossible to ignore the fun he's clearly having. Should you be interested in Ink on his cocky hip-hop tip, look no further than this new drop.

Quotable Lyrics

Help put this shit on the map, you just been setting it back

Fuck is you doin? Indica heavy

Smell like he smokin' on Reggie