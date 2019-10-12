Kid Ink & Rory Fresco Flex Their Lyrical Muscles On ''Bats Fly''

Kid Ink is back with another head-bopper entitled ''Bats Fly.'' The overwhelming bass and flowy lyricism allow for pure audible pleasure. That is especially with the vocal contributions of Rory Fresco which easily turn the song into a smash-hit. The track called onto the production of the talented CashmoneyAp & JetsonMade who truly went in on this unique and distinctive melody. This song appears to be suitable for so many different environments from cruising in the car to getting ready for or stepping into the club. In the words of DJ Khaled, we got ''another one!''

Aside from this new release, the most recent musical output from Kid Ink includes his video to the song ''YUSO'' with no other, but Weezy F. Baby and Quavo's bae ''My Type'' rapper Saweetie. The visuals to the booty-shaking anthem are colorful and reminiscent of a wild, night out. Check out the official music video here.

Quotable Lyrics

Smoke, peas like black eye

Run up on me, get black eyed (Brrt)

I'ma let the bats fly

Killin' shit just like the bad guy