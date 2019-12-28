mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Ink & Reo Cragun Unite On "Ride Like A Pro"

Aron A.
December 27, 2019 20:35
New heat from Kid Ink.


It is the holiday season and clearly, Kid Ink is in the giving mood. Kid Ink has been particularly busy this year delivering a ton of music for his fans even though it's been a little over a year since his last album. Nonetheless, it's always exciting to hear new music from Kid Ink and this week, he's kept the ball rolling.

After releasing a little Christmas video for his fans earlier this week, he came through with his latest drop, "Ride Like A Pro" earlier today. Blending his bars and melodies, he delivers a sultry, upbeat banger with the assistance of Reo Cragun. It's unclear whether the single will end up on a new project but it's quite clear that Kid Ink is ending the year on a high note. 

Quotable Lyrics
Ride like a pro, she got control
At first she move like The Flash then take it slow
Nobody know that you nasty on the low, oh, yeah
Freak show, let it flow, girl so wet, it feel like you're floatin'

