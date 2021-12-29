A year after the release of Man On The Moon III: The Chosen,Kid Cudi's seventh studio album recently re-entered the Billboard 200. However, the sudden rise in album-equivalent units wasn't due to a new deluxe edition or a viral TikTok trend that led to binge streaming. The gold-certified final chapter in Cudder's lauded Man On The Moon trilogy caught a second wind off pure sales, thanks to its highly anticipated vinyl release earlier this month.

According to HipHopDX, MOTMIII sold an astonishing 41,500 vinyl copies during the last selling period, which propelled it to #13 on the Billboard 200, #4 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, and #2 on the Billboard Vinyl Albums chart. To put those numbers into perspective, Chart Data also reports that Cudi's latest album has managed to break the records for the biggest vinyl sales week for a male artist and the biggest vinyl sales week for a rap album in Nielsen history.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

These new records bring an epic conclusion to an extremely successful 2021 for Kid Cudi, despite him only releasing one song throughout the course of the entire year. That's probably why the Cleveland-bred artist's initial response to MOTMIII's successful vinyl campaign was, "Holy shit whats happening."

"Holy FUCK!!! [crying emoji]," he continued on Twitter before switching over to Instagram. "This is HUGE. I wanna thank everyone who went out and copped the vinyl! This is all because of YOU! I LOVE YOU ALL!!"

Check out all of Kid Cudi's reactions to the great news below.

Were you able to secure a copy of Man On The Moon III: The Chosen on vinyl this past week?

[via]