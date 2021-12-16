Kid Cudi's "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'" Turns 5 Today

Man on the Moon 3: The Chosen, Kid Cudi's seventh solo studio album, just went gold, right on time for the record's one-year anniversary. While fans have clearly been enjoying the third installment in Cudder's renowned Man on the Moon trilogy, it's hard to forget the ten-year stretch when that's all that the former G.O.O.D. Music artist's fans looked forward to.

As a result, some of Cudi's more experimental and creative side projects were often overlooked throughout the 2010s, from 2013's Indicud to 2014's Satellite Flight to 2015's infamous Speedin' Bullet To Heaven. While there is an argument to be made that SBTH didn't get the love or respect that it deserved, we'll save that for another day because today, December 16, marks the five-year anniversary of Kid Cudi's sixth studio album: Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'.

Laced with several hard-hitting tracks and some of Cudi's rarest collaborations to date, PP&DS saw Kid Cudi returning to home base before he would launch back into space on MOTM3. PP&DS honed in on Kid Cudi's signature sound while still expanding it, and as a result, fans were blessed with enthralling tracks like "Rose Golden," "Swim In The Light," "The Releaser," "The Guide," "Baptized In Fire," and "The Commander," — all of which have aged exceptionally well.

However, there's no better way to commemorate the triumphant commercial and critical comeback from SB2H than by listening to the album's final song, "Surfin'." Revisit the Pharrell-assisted track by checking out the music video above or by listening to the full 6-minute version below, and in honor of Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin''s fifth anniversary, make sure you spin Kid Cudi's sprawling sixth studio album before the day is over.

Quotable Lyrics

The industry is so full of shit

Welcome y'all to the enema

Nah, man, no subliminal

Cause they insecure, they know who they are

Feelin' awesome to be black

And I'm murkin' all competition