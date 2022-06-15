Kid Cudi has mesmerized listeners with his graceful hums and melodic hooks for years. Tracks like “Day n Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness” are fan favorites, and through his music, Cudi has let his listeners take a look into his mind. After six studio albums, Cudi is seeking another medium to tell his stories. Cudi initially teased the Netflix series and accompanying album Entergalactic in 2019, but in early 2021, the project was pushed back to 2022. Last week, Cudi released the track “Do What I Want,” off the Entergactic album, alongside a preview of the show, signaling the rollout for the project was imminent.

And indeed it has begun. Following up on the lead single, Netflix has revealed that Entergalactic will premiere on September 30. The animated series is a joint effort between Cudi and executive producer Kenya Barris. The series is set in New York City and follows a young artist named Jabari through his attempts to balance love and success. Jabari is described as “a charming, creative visionary with a splash of goofball, Jabari is effortlessly cool. Dressed head-to-toe in the holiest of streetwear grails, Jabari is just one of those kids you can’t help but love.”

The series boasts a star-studded cast list that includes Jaden Smith, Jessica Williams, Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, Teyana Taylor, and more.

Entergalactic is written by Ian Edelman & Maurice Williams and directed by Fletcher Moules. Cudi is also listed as an executive producer amongst Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings of Mad Solar Productions, Ian Edelman of Edelgang, and Maurice Williams. The show is animated by DNEG studio.

Check out the new teaser trailer below.