There's no one doing it like Kid Cudi. Last year, we heard him collaborate with Jay-Z on The Harder They Fall soundtrack, act alongside Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jonah Hill in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up and announce two new albums while performing at Rolling Loud Los Angeles.

2022 is also off to a great start for the 37-year-old, whose hit track from 2008 – "Day 'N' Nite" – appears in the newly released trailer for Marvel's forthcoming Moon Knight series, starring Scenes From a Marriage actor, Oscar Issac.





If you haven't already heard, "the series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life," according to the synopsis.

"Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful Gods of Egypt."

Cudi, who recently appeared as a '70s porn star in the trailer for A24's upcoming horror film, X, shared the good news via Twitter on Monday, January 17th. "Yeaaaaa baby!!! Check out 'Day 'N' Nite' in the new Moon Knight trailer!! Sickkkkk," he wrote.

Fans were quick to sing the praises of the creative collaboration between Marvel and the rapper. "The Moon Knight trailer using Kid Cudi's 'Day 'N' Nite' is how I just KNOW this show is going to be a serve omg," one post retweeted by Cudi read.

"I would like to commend whatever intern convinced Marvel to use a Kid Cudi 'Day 'N' Nite' edit to soundtrack a trailer in 2022. You're doing great sweety," and "The Moon Knight trailer is sick even. Kid Cudi's 'Day 'N' Nite' remix fits really well with Mark's batshit crazy mental state."

Check out the trailer for Moon Knight, which also stars Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, and May Calamawy below, and let us know if you plan to tune into the March 30th premiere in the comments.

