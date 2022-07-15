Kid Cudi's Breakout Mixtape "A Kid Named Cudi" Is Officially On DSPs

It's been a nostalgic year for Kid Cudi fans. Just a few weeks ago, the Cleveland artist delivered his first greatest hits compilation that reminded fans of the catalog he built over the past decade-plus. Unfortunately, the project largely consisted of records he released after dropping his debut album, Man On The Moon.

For years, fans have demanded that Cudi re-release his breakout mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi. Today, it arrives in its entirety, completely remastered for streaming services. The project also includes a newly re-recorded intro.

A Kid Named Cudi initially arrived as an independent release in 2008 through Fool's Gold Records and 10.Deep.

Up next for Cudder is Entergalactic as well as a North American tour which is expected to kick off in Vancouver on Aug. 16th.