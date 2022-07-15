mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Cudi's Breakout Mixtape "A Kid Named Cudi" Is Officially On DSPs

Aron A.
July 15, 2022 09:44
388 Views
01
1
CoverCover

A Kid Named Cudi
Kid Cudi

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kid Cudi's breakout mixtape is now available on streaming services.


It's been a nostalgic year for Kid Cudi fans. Just a few weeks ago, the Cleveland artist delivered his first greatest hits compilation that reminded fans of the catalog he built over the past decade-plus. Unfortunately, the project largely consisted of records he released after dropping his debut album, Man On The Moon

For years, fans have demanded that Cudi re-release his breakout mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi. Today, it arrives in its entirety, completely remastered for streaming services. The project also includes a newly re-recorded intro.

A Kid Named Cudi initially arrived as an independent release in 2008 through Fool's Gold Records and 10.Deep. 

Up next for Cudder is Entergalactic as well as a North American tour which is expected to kick off in Vancouver on Aug. 16th. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Kid Cudi's Breakout Mixtape "A Kid Named Cudi" Is Officially On DSPs
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject