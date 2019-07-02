New Era and Kid Cudi have today announced a special edition Cleveland Indians All-Star hat, celebrating Cudi's ties to the MLB All-Star Game host city.

The limited edition hat takes a unique look at the Cleveland Indians’ "C" logo, with graffiti-like dripping elements, offering an artistic take on a classic logo. On the right side of the cap is the 2019 MLB All-Star Game logo celebrating the city of Cleveland and this historic event, while the wordmark on the back of the cap represents Kid Cudi and the city of Cleveland.

New Era

The New Era x Kid Cudi Cleveland Indians collab, retailing for $45, will be available at 11am ET on Saturday, July 6 in-store at Xhibition Cleveland and online at Xhibition.com. The hat will also be up for grabs on July 7 via NewEraCap.com, KidCudi.com and MLB.com.

To commemorate the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, New Era also launched the New Era Authentic Collection MLB All-Star Game cap and the New Era Authentic Collection MLB All-Star Game Workout cap. Both styles feature an embroidered team logo with a special All-Star Game Side Patch and are currently available on neweracap.com.

New Era

New Era

New Era