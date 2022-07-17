Bad news for anyone who was looking forward to seeing Kanye West take the stage at Rolling Loud Miami this coming weekend – the 45-year-old has dropped out of the lineup and has even been replaced by one of his former best friends.

On Sunday (July 17) afternoon, Kid Cudi hopped on Twitter to unveil an updated poster for the event, listing him, Future, and Kendrick Lamar as the headliners for the three days of music at Hard Rock Stadium. "RAGER BOY INCOMING," he captioned the exciting news.

The "Mr. Rager" artist's post sparked confusion, as the official Rolling Loud account had yet to address the switch, though not long after they used their own social media accounts to explain the situation.

"Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022," organizers wrote in an Instagram post. "Please welcome @kidcudi!"

In the comment section, co-founder and co-CEO added, "Tried to convince Ye to stay on the lineup but he wasn't having it."

@rollingloud/Instagram

Other replies reveal obvious discontent from some patrons. "Nobody wanted Cudi," one user expressed. "Shoulda gave us Travis Scott at least."

"Kid Cudi only got two festival-worthy songs people could sing along to," and "Get Drake there," others added.





While the loss of Ye has left some feeling upset, many are happy to see that Kodak Black's name remains on the list following his arrest in Florida earlier this weekend.

Strangely enough, though, Gunna's name has also maintained a slot on Saturday's lineup, despite the fact that he's been incarcerated for weeks now and will remain so through the rest of 2022.

What are your thoughts on Rolling Loud Miami's updated headliner? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.