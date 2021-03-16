Though opinions on Saturday Night Live certainly vary these days, one thing that hasn't changed is the prestige of landing a headlining slot. Kid Cudi recently secured the honor and he quickly took to social media to share his excitement following the initial announcement. Evidently, his reaction was far more enthused than it was upon learning "Day N Night" was a trending TikTok song.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

"If u know me, u know SNL is a huge dream of mine," writes the Man On The Moon 3 rapper. "This is huge. Cannot friggin wait!" For those interested in catching Cudi's appearance on the long-running series, the big night will transpire on April 10th. Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan, star of Promising Young Woman, will be handling hosting duties. It should be noted that Cudi has previously performed on Saturday Night Live alongside Kanye West and 070 Shake, where the trio delivered a rendition of Kids See Ghosts highlight "Ghost Town."

As it happens, Kid Cudi won't be the only rapper appearing on Saturday Night Live this coming April. On March 27th, Jack Harlow will be holding it down as the resident musician, with Maya Rudolph handling hosting responsibilities. The following weekend, April 3rd, will find Academy Award nominee Daniel Kaluuya hosting while acclaimed musician St. Vincent takes the stage as a performer.

Check out Kid Cudi's celebratory announcement below, and sound off if you intend on catching the beloved rapper during his next live television appearance.