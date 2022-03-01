Kid Cudi's dreams continue to come true. Following the release of Labrinth and Zendaya's "I'm Tired," which made its debut appearance in the fourth episode of the second season of HBO's hit Euphoria series, the Man On The Moon hitmaker hopped on Twitter to express his interest in collaborating with the duo on a remix.

"Please dear God, put me on a remix of this," the Don't Look Up actor quote-tweeted Labrinth's post, which dropped off a snippet of the track. "I wasn't ignoring you. 'I'm Tired' with @zendaya is out now," the vocalist wrote.

When Z – who's never been shy about publicly sharing just how much she loves the "Day 'N' Nite" rapper – saw Cudi's tweet she responded with, "Yoooo! What a dream that would be," before tagging Labrinth followed by a row of question marks.

"Oh Z it will be magical! I'm ready," the 38-year-old said to the Euphoria actress before Labrinth joined the conversation with, "Let's open a new dimension," unofficially confirming that a remix between the trio is on the way.

Just last December, Kid Cudi and Zendaya had another sweet interaction, when the rapper gushed over finding out that she's an avid listener of his music – most notably, his 2020 delivery, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen.

"No friggen way @Zendaya," the recording artist wrote alongside some expressive emojis. "Thank [you] for listening Z!!! BIG LOVE!!" he wrote to the 25-year-old Oakland-born starlet. See what she and her boyfriend Tom Holland had to say about her soon-to-be collaborator in the clip below.

