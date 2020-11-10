Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have created a monster with Verzuz, a celebratory competition between hip-hop's many legendary artists. By now, the history of battles is well documented. An upcoming match-up between OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest currently in the works, as is a trap music tilt between T.I. and Jeezy. While the future certainly bodes well, part of the Verzuz fun stems from speculating on potential match-ups, as Kid Cudi recently did last evening.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Following the milestone ten-year anniversary of his sophomore album Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager, Kid Cudi took to Twitter to muse on what he'd like to see as a Verzuz fan. And while he didn't exactly provide a match-up per se, he did express a strong desire to catch Kendrick Lamar in action, taking a moment to praise his fellow rapper's storied body of work.

"I want Dot to do a Verzuz battle he's got a fuckin legendary discography," praises Cudi, leaving his followers to speculate on who if any could step up and turn in an even fight. A clear testament to Kenny's pedigree, as only several names come to mind -- all of whom serious heavy hitters, the likes of which were recently challenged by a thrillseeking Busta Rhymes. Which is to say, the Eminems, Lil Waynes, and Jay-Zs of the world.

Insofar as Cudi and Kendrick's collaborative history, the pair previously connected for "Solo Dolo II" on the 2013 album Indicud. Clearly, Cudi has nothing but respect for K. Dot's artistry, and would likely throw support behind him were a Verzuz battle to come to fruition. The only question is, however -- does anyone really want that Pulitzer Kenny smoke?