Kid Cudi is gearing up to release Man On The Moon III and fans couldn't be any more excited for it. Cudi is considered to be one of the most influential artists when it comes to inspiring the younger generation, and they have been waiting for this new project for quite some time. Now, Cudi is back with a brand new collaboration alongside Adidas that pays homage to his daughter Vada. He has created his very own silhouette called Adidas Vadawam 326 and it is set to release in just a week's time.

The sneaker is inspired by the Artillery Hi and contains a plethora of unique design features. For instance, we get a mid-cut silhouette with layers of leather stacked on top of each other, all while interesting straps make their way throughout the upper. There are two colorways to start out, including one with a white base and another with a black one. 326 is a reference to Vada's birthday and you can find the numbers near the ankle.

If you're a massive Kid Cudi fan and want to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, December 17th for $180 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

