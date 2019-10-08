It'll be seriously difficult to crown a winner in this heated battle but, based on your votes, we've narrowed down our list of the best Kid Cudi songs down to half of what was there yesterday. Throughout his career, the Cleveland-based recording artist has been reborn time and time again, channelling his creative energy to create some of the dopest music we've ever heard. Cudder has been nothing short of iconic. From his mixtape days to Kids See Ghosts, there are tons of notable cuts that stand out from the Man on the Moon. This week, we started a social challenge to see what you guys, the HNHH readers, think is the greatest Cudi song ever. You guys chimed in and we're officially heading into our second round.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The first iteration of this was pretty tough, to be completely honest. Pitting "Mr. Rager" against "Soundtrack 2 My Life," "Rose Golden" versus "Marijuana," and other difficult match-ups, the fans have determined what moved on and we're now one step closer to finding out what you think Cudi's top musical contribution has been.

Things will only continue to get more intense. In this round, we see fan favorites "Erase Me" facing off against "Soundtrack 2 My Life," "Up Up & Away" versus "Pursuit Of Happiness," and more.

Check out our Instagram story and follow us right now to participate in the second round, which is now live. What do you think will win?