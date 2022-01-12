In the last year, Kid Cudi has taken major steps in advancing his career past just the microphone. Along with releasing a documentary through Amazon Prime in November, he also starred in Netflix original hit movie Don't Look Up starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and more, which released in Dec. 5.

Perhaps rubbing elbows with these stars like Meryl Streep has opened more doors for him. as he will now star in an upcoming film titled X directed by Ti West, famed for his 2009 The House of the Devil horror film. X is another horror film from West, and stars other notable actors like Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega and Brittany Snow.

The film will be released on March 18, 2022, and tis trailer came out today (Jan. 12). The two-and-a-half minute trailer depicts a friend group in the late 1970s that wants to pursue acting. They soon develop an adult film project, and move to a remote home location to film. However, things go awry when their creepy host goes rogue.

X will be released through A24, which has been responsible for many recent successful horror films such as Ari Aster's "Hereditary" and "Midsommar." Kid Cudi's production studio Mad Solar, founded by Cudi in November 2020, also aided in the execution and distribution of the film.

Cudi looks to have a busy 2022 now, with X releasing in March and him dropping two albums and an animated Netflix show titled "Entergalactic" later this year.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming thriller X below.