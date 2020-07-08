Kid Cudi is set to star in a new television series on HBO called We Are Who We Are, alongside Jack Dylan Grazer, Chloë Sevigny, and more. The series is helmed by Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director, Luca Guadagnino, and will follow two American teens living on a U.S. military base in Italy. HBO has billed the show as "a coming-of-age story about friendship, first love and all the unknowns of being a teenager.” The eight-episode series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max this September, although an exact release date has yet to be announced.

Alongside Cudi, Jack, and Chloe, the series will also star Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi. Blood Orange's Dev Hynes has also been tapped to compose the score.

As you may recall, this is not the first HBO series that Cudi has starred in. The multi-talented artist played the role of Domingo Brown for two seasons on How To Make It In America from 2010-2011. Now, nearly a decade later, he's returning to the network for round two. Watch the short trailer for We Are Who We Are below.

