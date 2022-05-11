Kid Cudi is one of the most influential artists of his generation. If it weren't for Cudi, we wouldn't have the likes of Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and pretty well all of the melodic artists that seem to do huge numbers today. Having said that, Cudi has had a few ups and downs throughout his career, however, the last few years have certainly been kind to him as he is putting out some of the best material of his life.

There are plenty of old Cudi snippets that can be found on his social media page, and many of these snippets have never actually been released. If you are a super fan of a particular artist, then you know just how legendary certain snippets can be, and some instances, even the artists themselves are pretty self-aware.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

As you can see from the tweet down below, it seems as though Cudi is well-aware of just how good one of his snippets is. The artist just reposted a snippet from 2019, and now, he is teasing fans with it. In his caption, he wrote "Should I drop this." Of course, fans certainly do want him to drop it, although it remains to be seen whether or not he will.

Let us know what you think of this snippet, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the music world.