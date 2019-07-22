Kenya Barris is working on an anticipated Netflix series since signing a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming service. The Hollywood Reporter details how the director's upcoming project for the platform will be an animated series for adults that will be based on Kid Cudi's upcoming album, Entergalactic.

The show will follow a young man and his journey to find love and everything will be helmed by both Kenya and Kid themselves. The show is described as the "first of its kind" and will come from Kenya's Khalabo Ink Society. "I'm just gettin started!! "Entergalactic" coming next year!!" Kid tweeted of the announcement.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kid has been making some exciting acting moves lately. We recently posted about the "Day and Night" rapper being cast in an upcoming series for HBO coming from the Call Me By Your Name director. Apparently, the show will be "a coming of age story about two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, are living on an American military based in Italy."

More than anything, the show will explore the motions of relationships, love and growing into adulthood. There's no news on when the show will arrive but it will come as an eight-episode series.

Keep it locked for more updates.