Kid Cudi's 2021 was less geared towards music, and more focused on outside endeavors. Along with releasing a documentary about his career on Amazon Prime and walking in Virgil Abloh's posthumous Louis Vuitton showcase, Cudi also starred in Adam McKay's newest blockbuster Netflix film Don't Look Up, also featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more.

When Director Adam McKay spoke about working with Kid Cudi, he showed nothing but praise: "I knew who @KidCudi was, but in meeting Scott Mescudi, I was completely taken aback. He can really act. He was immediately natural on set and such a humble guy. Scott was incredibly open and collaborative."

The movie released on Dec. 5 and is one of the most celebrated films of the year. After ending 2021 on a high note like this, Kid Cudi looks forward to a jam-packed year in 2022 which could see him release two studio albums and new animated show titled Entergalactic. When the clock struck midnight to kick off the new year, Cudi wished his fans a happy new year on Twitter: "HAPPY NEW YEAR WORLD!!! PEACE AND LOVE TO ALL!! MAY THIS YEAR BRING U NOTHING BUT LIGHT AND HAPPINESS!!! - Scott Mescudi."

Along with this, Cudi took to Instagram to further usher in the new year with a saucy shirtless photo. As he posted the photo of is bare torso, he explained this new year's energy was infectious: "I usually don't do this but I felt sexy and I wanna start the New Year off right. can I have my moment please?"

Check out Kid Cudi's racy picture below.