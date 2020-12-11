mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kid Cudi Spits Bars On Eerie Banger "Heaven On Earth"

Mitch Findlay
December 11, 2020 09:30
2020 Republic Records
Kid Cudi gets swept into the music box on the eerie banger "Heaven On Earth," a highlight off his new "Man In The Moon III."


Prior to releasing Man On The Moon III, the climactic chapter of his long-running intergalactic trilogy, Kid Cudiexpressed an interest in highlighting a slept-on part of his artistic arsenal: his bars. Though few would ever nominate him among the typical Funk Flex disciplines, Cudi deserves credit for having developed and honed an imaginative style. A blend of cadence, imagery, and an ever-so-slightly unconventional delivery, Cudi's rapping is truly unique. And when he gets going over an eerie banger as he does on album highlight "Heaven On Earth," the Moon Man's true power is revealed.

Sounding like the results of opening an errant music box in the midst of a solitary night walk, "Heaven On Earth" fuels Cudi's frustrations, spitting with a chip on his shoulder. In fact, at time he's downright bloodthirsty, snarling as he raps "How do we kill 'em? We kill 'em all
Tell these nig*as they feelings, no eulogy / This the shit they been missin', I raise 'em high." In the wake of Cudi's newfound desire to shine as an emcee, "Heaven On Earth" feels especially noteworthy, while retaining that spooky ethereal quality fans have come to expect from Mr. Solo Dolo.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- is Cudi's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen leaving a solid first impression?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Nigga, hop off of the leash, here we go
Drop the bomb, ain't no thing in this world that can keep me from peace but me
Here I am like a star, animal
Thanking myself for my sacrifice, we keep the lights low
Hit 'em both, my girl look pretty, she sippin' merlot

Kid Cudi man on the moon 3
