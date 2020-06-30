Following the unveiling of a new animated series by Kids See Ghosts, the collective formed by Kid Cudi and Kanye West, the pair of good friends hung out to possibly seek some inspiration by playing retro video games together.

Kanye West is having a monster week, announcing his partnership with GAP, surprise-dropping his Yeezy Foam Runners, watching his wife become a billionaire, and releasing his brand new single with Travis Scott called "Wash Us In The Blood." He found some downtime to chill and relax with an old friend though, playing Sonic on an arcade machine in Kid Cudi's house.



Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Cudder and Ye were having a conversation about the game, which the former videotaped and uploaded to his Twitter page. During their wholesome chat, West reveals that Sonic is one of his son's favorite video game characters before he realizes the camera is on him. He didn't quiet down though. In fact, he kept going as he enjoyed himself on the sticks. Years ago, Ye would probably have spazzed when he saw the camera.

As they plot the rollout to their new animated series, it's nice to see Kanye and Cudi chilling with some games in between strategy sessions.

Check out the fun clip below.