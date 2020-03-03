It looks like Kid Cudi is endorsing Bernie Sanders to be his next president of the United States. On Sunday night, The Chosen One took to his Twitter to share a photo of him and comedian Sarah Silverman, who happened to be one the special guests Sanders had enlisted to speak at his rally Sunday night at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

While Cudi didn't specifically give Bernie a shout-out, fans were quick to put out that Cudi was in fact in attendance. Other special guest included actor Dick Van Dyke and legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy, who actually fired Flavor Flav over it, causing quite a stir online which you can read about here.

In addition, Silverman later shared the same pic of the two backstage, joking that Cudi was her "nephew."

The support for Bernie shouldn’t come as much a surprise though. Back in October, Cudi responded to a Bernie Sanders’ tweet about how "idiotic" it is that the federal government still chooses to treat marijuana as though it boasts heroin-esque possibilities for danger. Cudi chimed in at the time with a "Yeaaaa Bernie!!” So it’s pretty safe to say Cudi is riding with the Sanders campaign for 2020.