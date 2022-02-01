Kid Cudi, who is known for his adventurous sense of style, showed off an eye-popping outfit on Twitter, Tuesday, that he rocked for his birthday, earlier this week. The Man On The Moon rapper turned 38-years-old.

"Bday fit from the other night," Cudi captioned the post.

The outfit features lime green pants with pink and red splotches all over as well as a matching long sleeve shirt.



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Besides celebrating his birthday, Cudi is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated project, Entergalactic. In addition to releasing an album, there will also be an animated Netlfix series of the same name.

Cudi recently admitted on Twitter that Entergalactic feels like the best project he's out to date.

"ENTERGALACTIC is the greatest piece of art Ive ever made," he wrote on Twitter, in January. "I am so sooo f*ckin proud of this show. U have no idea what ur in for. 3 years in the making."

In addition to Entergalactic, Cudi is set to star in an upcoming horror film from A24 titled, X. The movie, directed by Ti West, is expected to release on March 18, 2022.

Check out Cudi's interesting birthday outfit below.