Kid Cudi wore a custom Givenchy outfit designed specifically for his To the Moon Tour on the latest stop, this week. The outfit included a knit cardigan with “To the Moon” written on a sleeve as well as a portrait of Cudi on the back. The 38-year-old rapper said that he "remixed" the pieces himself in a post on his Instagram page, Friday.

“My good friend and genius Matthew Williams let me remix some pieces to make this custom fit for my shows,” he captioned photos of the outfit. “We’re doing a special T-shirt to celebrate the tour that drops next month.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

He added that he and Matthew Williams will be hosting an in-store meet-up with fans in New York City around the time of his Brooklyn concert in September.

The clothing items feature the work of New York-based artist Josh Smith. Williams spoke about meeting Smith during an interview with Vogue, last October.

“I went to Josh’s studio and spent time there for a couple of weeks. We hung out, listened to music, he showed me his work and things that inspired him,” Williams told the outlet. “I showed him fabrics and materials and projects that I had been inspired by and been dreaming of doing. I love how honest his work is and how obsessive it is to paint the same motif over and over and over again. He has his own way, a really efficient way of working where he’s pulling from the environment around him. It’s so textural and American; that’s something that I really connect with.”

The next stop on the To the Moon Tour is scheduled for Sunday in Oakland.

