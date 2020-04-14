Kid Cudi Shares "Leader Of The Delinquents" After Teasing Track On Live

After teasing new music just days ago, Kid Cudi has officially released his single "Leader of the Delinquents." Cudi has been utilizing Live chats during this quarantine much like his fellow artists, and recently he appeared on Instagram Live with Jaden Smith. The two chatted as viewers watched excitedly, then to their surprise, Kid Cudi previewed "Leader of the Delinquents."

He told his fans that if they liked the song, he'd release it on streaming platforms. Right on time, here it is. "Leader of the Delinquents" is rumored to be featured on Cudi's forthcoming Entergalactic, but we'll have to wait and see how that plays out. Meanwhile, the single makes for the first solo effort from the rapper in four years, so it's clear that this is a monumental moment for fans. Check out "Leader of the Delinquents" by Kid Cudi and let us know what you think about this one.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been trapped in my mind, I've been tryin' to escape

Fame and loneliness, the recipe for disaster

I can't handle this sh*t, I'll make it pastor

I just wanna go fast, I'm a bastard

I won't stop 'till I'm where I wanna be in life

And there's so many things to do in in-between time

That's not to say I don't be lost up in my f*ckin' mind