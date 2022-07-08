Kid Cudi Shares Greatest Hits Compilation "The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1"

There has been a bevy of Kid Cudi news in recent weeks. Fans have been patiently anticipating the re-release of his debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi, and at the end of the month, the rapper is slated to headline Camp McDonald's with a virtual performance. To cap things off, this New Music Friday (July 8), Cudi returns with a special walk down memory lane as he has shared The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1, a compilation of his hits and fan favorites.

The project opens with his chart-topping single "Day 'N' Night" and ends with "love.," and a loose cut that his supporters are glad found a home in the collection. As this is the first volume, it will be interesting to see how Cudi creatively unfolds this series in the years to come.

Stream The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1 and revisit Cudi's catalog in pure form with tracks that feature André 3000, Pharrell, Raphael Saadiq, and more.

Tracklist