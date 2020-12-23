Kid Cudi's Man On The Moon III is upon us, making one hell of an impression with first-week sales of 148,000 album-equivalent units. Not bad, considering that the beloved rap icon dropped little in the way of promo, relying on fan loyalty and quality music over a viral single or various antics. Even without a breakout track, Man On The Moon III was a major success on the charts, securing ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

In the process, Cudi actually found himself setting a new record, officially locking down the shortest song in Hot 100 chart history. Album opener "Beautiful Trip," a thirty-seven second instrumental designed to set the project's tone, was among the ten tracks to land upon the charts; specifically, the intro squeaked in at the hundredth position. And with such a brief runtime, the track ended up dethroning the previous record-holder, Piko-Taro's viral 45-second "PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)," which reached the 77th spot back in 2016.

It's certainly a strange record, and one has to wonder if Cudi will ever speak on hitting this unexpected milestone. At thirty-seven seconds, it's difficult to assess as to whether or not "Beautiful Trip" will be dethroned anytime soon. So there you have it -- Kid Cudi, officially a Hot 100 chart record holder, another milestone for the Moon Man's list of accomplishments. Congratulations to Kid Cudi, who clearly understands the impact of brevity done right.