This may signify the resurgence of Cudi, as we’re also a day away from the release of Man On The Moon III.

Kid Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, will be producing the project under his Mad Solar production and music management company alongside Dennis Cummings and Karina Manashil.

“Beyond excited to be launching my production company Mad Solar and partnering with Bron, whose creative vision and storytelling has transformed the industry,” Kid Cudi told Deadline. “I am so very proud of the slate that we are developing and can’t WAIT for you all to see what we got cookin’.”

The Real Life novel focuses on an introverted, queer, Black scientist in a predominately white, Midwestern Ph.D. program. The novel’s author will be adapting his novel for this screen.

This isn’t the man on the moon’s first on-screen appearance. Cudi was recently seen in the HBO series We Are Who We Are. He also co-created the Netflix animated series Entergalactic alongside NAACP Image Award winner Kenya Barris. In addition, Cudi can be seen in Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld and Nick Jarecki’s indie feature Dreamland.

Kid Cudi fans can now stop holding their breath because they’ll be seeing a lot more from the influential rapper.

