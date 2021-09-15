Kid Cudi Set His Story In Motion With "Soundtrack 2 My Life"

Though Kid Cudi isn't always associated with his lyricism, his debut album Man On The Moon -- which officially turns twelve today -- featured some truly impressive penmanship. Nowhere is that more evident than on "Soundtrack 2 My Life," an autobiographical reflection on his past and present delivered with impeccable attention to detail.

It's especially interesting given the knowledge of Cudi's story we have since gained in hindsight and examining this track (which previously made it to the final two in HNHH's official Kid Cudi song bracket) as the first chapter of a long and winding road gives it al the more significance. Even those who drifted away from Cudi during the more experimental years will likely find solace in the honest simplicity of this Man On The Moon highlight, as enjoyable today as it was when it first dropped in 2009.

Happy anniversary to an album that many fans can confidently call a classic.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm super paranoid, like a sixth sense

Since my father died, I ain't been right since

And I tried to piece the puzzle of the universe

Split an eighth of shrooms just so I could see the universe

I try and think about myself as a sacrifice

Just to show the kids they ain't the only ones who up at night

The moon will illuminate my room

And soon I'm consumed by my doom